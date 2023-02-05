UrduPoint.com

Poland Deploying Patriot Systems At Airport In Warsaw Outskirts - Defense Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Poland Deploying Patriot Systems at Airport in Warsaw Outskirts - Defense Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2023) The Polish military is deploying its Patriot air defense systems at an airport in Warsaw's residential district of Bemowo, as part of soldiers' training, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Sunday.

"Poland's Patriot launchers are being transferred from (the town of) Sochaczew to the airport in Warsaw's Bemowo, where they will be deployed," Blaszczak said on Twitter.

The defense minister specified that the deployment was in line with the training of soldiers of the 3rd Warsaw Air Defense Missile Brigade.

Related Topics

Twitter Warsaw Sunday From Airport

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak to open Global Tolerance and Hu ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak to open Global Tolerance and Human Fraternity Summit on Monda ..

17 seconds ago
 Dubai inmates receive over AED 7 million in financ ..

Dubai inmates receive over AED 7 million in financial aids in 2022

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs, Dubai Chambers discuss support for ..

Dubai Customs, Dubai Chambers discuss support for private sector, enhance compet ..

3 hours ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah takes part in 2023 Global CEO ..

Expo Centre Sharjah takes part in 2023 Global CEO Summit in Lisbon

3 hours ago
 &#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; launched

&#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; launched

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Pakistan on death ..

UAE leaders condole President of Pakistan on death of Pervez Musharraf

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.