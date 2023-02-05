Poland Deploying Patriot Systems at Airport in Warsaw Outskirts - Defense Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2023) The Polish military is deploying its Patriot air defense systems at an airport in Warsaw's residential district of Bemowo, as part of soldiers' training, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Sunday.

"Poland's Patriot launchers are being transferred from (the town of) Sochaczew to the airport in Warsaw's Bemowo, where they will be deployed," Blaszczak said on Twitter.

The defense minister specified that the deployment was in line with the training of soldiers of the 3rd Warsaw Air Defense Missile Brigade.