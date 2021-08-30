Poland Deploying Police to Lithuania to Protect Border With Belarus - Interior Minister

Poland is deploying police officers to Lithuania to help it guard the border with Belarus amid an influx of illegal migrants, Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Poland is deploying police officers to Lithuania to help it guard the border with Belarus amid an influx of illegal migrants, Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on Monday.

"The Lithuanian government asked us to provide support," Kaminski said at a press conference.

"You will help to ensure the security of the borders of Lithuania, which is our strategic partner," Kaminski told Polish police officers.