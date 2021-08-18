UrduPoint.com

Poland Deploys 1,000 Troops To Protect Border Along Belarus - Interior Ministry

The Polish authorities have deployed a thousand troops to the country's border with Belarus due to the influx of illegal migrants, Maciej Wasik, the deputy minister of interior and administration, said on Wednesday

"The border has been strengthened. The border guards are backed by a thousand soldiers of the Polish army," Wasik said.

The ministry said in a separate statement that Poland was also going to build additional fences on the border with Belarus.

"To date, about 100 kilometers [62 miles] of the border has been equipped with a barbed wire fence in the area guarded by the Podlaski Border Guard Regional Unit.

It is planned to additionally equip another 50 kilometers with a fence in the area guarded by the ... detachment," the statement read.

Poland and neighboring Lithuania have accused Belarus of letting migrants cross the border to get into the European Union in retaliation for imposing sweeping economic sanctions against Minsk. The Belarusian president, in turn, argues that his government cannot afford to enhance border security because of the sanctions. More than 750 illegal migrants have been detained in Poland on the border with Belarus.

