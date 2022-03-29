Poland Destroying Relations With Russia - Russian Foreign Ministry

Poland is engaged in the destruction of relations with Russia, saying, among other things, that the Russian ambassador may be expelled from Warsaw, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Poland is engaged in the destruction of relations with Russia, saying, among other things, that the Russian ambassador may be expelled from Warsaw, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"It's just the destruction of bilateral relations without fixing de jure, de facto. Such statements can only be explained by overwhelming Russophobia and long-standing problems of their own," Zakharova said at a briefing, commenting on proposals made in Warsaw about the possible expulsion of the Russian ambassador.

None of Poland's hostile actions against Russia will go unanswered, Zakharova said.

"At the same time, the well-known principle of reciprocity operates in diplomacy, we resort to it, and in this case this situation will not be an exception, we will act on the same principle: not a single hostile Polish inclination will go unanswered," she said.

On Monday, it was reported that 45 Russian diplomats, on whose expulsion Poland insisted, had left the country.