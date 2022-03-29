UrduPoint.com

Poland Destroying Relations With Russia - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2022 | 07:22 PM

Poland Destroying Relations With Russia - Russian Foreign Ministry

Poland is engaged in the destruction of relations with Russia, saying, among other things, that the Russian ambassador may be expelled from Warsaw, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Poland is engaged in the destruction of relations with Russia, saying, among other things, that the Russian ambassador may be expelled from Warsaw, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"It's just the destruction of bilateral relations without fixing de jure, de facto. Such statements can only be explained by overwhelming Russophobia and long-standing problems of their own," Zakharova said at a briefing, commenting on proposals made in Warsaw about the possible expulsion of the Russian ambassador.

None of Poland's hostile actions against Russia will go unanswered, Zakharova said.

"At the same time, the well-known principle of reciprocity operates in diplomacy, we resort to it, and in this case this situation will not be an exception, we will act on the same principle: not a single hostile Polish inclination will go unanswered," she said.

On Monday, it was reported that 45 Russian diplomats, on whose expulsion Poland insisted, had left the country.

Related Topics

Russia Warsaw Same Poland May From

Recent Stories

Transport Workers Once Again Block Freeway in Barc ..

Transport Workers Once Again Block Freeway in Barcelona to Protest Fuel Prices - ..

42 seconds ago
 IIUI moot on Globalization and Folk Culture kicks ..

IIUI moot on Globalization and Folk Culture kicks off Wednesday

45 seconds ago
 Commissioner reviews facilities at Red Crescent ho ..

Commissioner reviews facilities at Red Crescent hospitals

47 seconds ago
 PDMA starts contingency plan for monsoon hazards, ..

PDMA starts contingency plan for monsoon hazards, risk areas

48 seconds ago
 Islamabad Security Dialogue's second round to open ..

Islamabad Security Dialogue's second round to open robust debate from April 1

4 minutes ago
 Friendly cricket match played at Sargodha Universi ..

Friendly cricket match played at Sargodha University

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.