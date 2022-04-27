Poland Detains 7 People For Spying for Russia, Belarus - Security Service

UrduPoint.com

Poland has detained seven citizens and foreigners for espionage for Russia and Belarus since the start of the military operation in Ukraine, Spokesman for Polish Minister-Coordinator for Special Services Stanislaw Zaryn said on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Poland has detained seven citizens and foreigners for espionage for Russia and Belarus since the start of the military operation in Ukraine, Spokesman for Polish Minister-Coordinator for Special Services Stanislaw Zaryn said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Poland detained one citizen of Russia and one citizen of Belarus for allegedly spying for Russia's intelligence service.

"We are dealing with the activation of espionage activities against Poland. Since the beginning of the war (in Ukraine), seven Polish citizens or foreigners have already been detained, acting on behalf of Russian or Belarusian intelligence," Zaryn told Polish television.

