Poland Detains Russian National on Suspicion of Heading Criminal Group - Official

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) A Russian citizen has been detained in Poland on suspicion of leading a criminal organization, Stanislaw Zaryn, a spokesman for the minister coordinating special forces, said on Tuesday.

"The Internal Security Agency has detained the Russian national suspected of heading a criminal group," Zaryn told reporters.

According to the preliminary investigation, the man was involved in tax fraud related to forged fuel trading.

Zaryn added that "the criminal mechanism consisted of tax evasion on diesel fuel" sold in Poland.

The company where the Russian citizen worked "did not disclose the subject of taxation to the tax authorities, entered falsified data in the submitted tax returns and used fake invoices," the spokesman said.

The Polish treasury, according to the investigators, suffered some 12 million zlotys ($3.2 million) loss due to the company's criminal activities.

So far, the Polish authorities have brought charges against three suspected individuals.