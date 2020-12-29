UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland Detains Russian National On Suspicion Of Heading Criminal Group - Official

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 05:00 PM

Poland Detains Russian National on Suspicion of Heading Criminal Group - Official

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) A Russian citizen has been detained in Poland on suspicion of leading a criminal organization, Stanislaw Zaryn, a spokesman for the minister coordinating special forces, said on Tuesday.

"The Internal Security Agency has detained the Russian national suspected of heading a criminal group," Zaryn told reporters.

According to the preliminary investigation, the man was involved in tax fraud related to forged fuel trading.

Zaryn added that "the criminal mechanism consisted of tax evasion on diesel fuel" sold in Poland.

The company where the Russian citizen worked "did not disclose the subject of taxation to the tax authorities, entered falsified data in the submitted tax returns and used fake invoices," the spokesman said.

The Polish treasury, according to the investigators, suffered some 12 million zlotys ($3.2 million) loss due to the company's criminal activities.

So far, the Polish authorities have brought charges against three suspected individuals.

Related Topics

Russia Company Man Poland Criminals Million

Recent Stories

Maulana Sherani declares JUI- Pakistan separate fr ..

4 minutes ago

Lavrov Sees Chances to Extend New START Deal With ..

21 seconds ago

3 dead in knife attack in Russia's Chechnya

23 seconds ago

Pakistan sends second batch of healthcare professi ..

25 seconds ago

Russia Ready for Arms Control Talks With US, Too E ..

27 seconds ago

Lavrov Believes There Is Some Untapped Potential i ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.