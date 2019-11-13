UrduPoint.com
Poland Detains Two Over Suspected Plotting Of Terrorist Attacks Against Muslims

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 06:41 PM

The Internal Security Agency of Poland (ABW) on Wednesday detained two individuals suspected of preparing terrorist attacks against the country's Muslim population

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The Internal Security Agency of Poland (ABW) on Wednesday detained two individuals suspected of preparing terrorist attacks against the country's Muslim population.

According to a statement by the ABW, the suspected terrorists "intended to carry out attacks with the use of weapons and explosives against Polish residents professing islam."

The evidence collected by the agency suggested that the suspects "were emulated by the terrorist attacks,committed by Anders Breivik in Norway and Brenton Tarrant in New Zealand."

During searches, the ABW found large amounts of explosives, weapons and munitions, as well as eight bottles filled with toxic chemicals and 170 publications with instructions on how to produce explosive substances.

The suspects had previously been on the Polish security services' radar as part of an investigation into a plotted attack against the country's parliament.

In July 2011, Breivik bombed a government building in the Norwegian capital city of Oslo, killing eight people, and then traveled to a Norwegian Labor Party youth camp dressed as a police officer. There, he fatally shot 69 people, most of whom were teenagers. Breivik's main motive for the attacks was to promote his far-right militant ideology. The mass murderer was sentenced to 21 years in prison for the attacks � the maximum sentence allowed under Norwegian law.

In March of this year, Tarrant carried out two mass shootings at the Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Islamic Center in New Zealand. The tragedy left 50 people dead and another 50 injured. Tarrant was detained immediately afterward and has remained in custody since. In his manifesto, the shooter expressed a strong anti-Muslim and anti-migrant sentiment.

