Poland Detains Ukrainian Suspected of Espionage for Russia - Interior Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) The Polish security forces have detained a Ukrainian citizen suspected of spying for Russia, Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on Monday.

"The Internal Security Agency has detained another member of the spy network working for the Russian intelligence. The suspect kept surveillance of military facilities and seaports," Kaminski tweeted.

He added that the latest suspect was the 15th person detained under the investigation into an alleged Russian spy network.

The Polish prosecutor's office said the detainee is a Ukrainian national residing in Poland since 2019.

The prosecutor charged the detainee with being part of an organized criminal group and for engaging in activities in favor of foreign intelligence against the interests of Poland. All the suspects, identified in the case as foreigners from across the eastern border, conducted not only intelligence operations but also propaganda activities, the prosecutor's office added.

In late June, Maxim Sergeev, a Russian ice hockey player of the Polish premier league team Zaglebie Sosnowiec, was detained on charges of espionage.