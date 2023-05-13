UrduPoint.com

Poland Detects Alleged Reconnaissance Balloon From Belarus - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2023 | 03:30 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) Poland has detected an unknown aerial object, which allegedly flew into its airspace from Belarus and may be a reconnaissance balloon, the Polish Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The air operations center detected the appearance of an object that flew in from Belarus in the airspace of Poland. According to the air operations center, this is likely an observation balloon. Radar contact was lost near Rypin," the ministry tweeted.

The ministry noted that the operations center's commander has decided to deploy the territorial defense troops on duty to search for the object.

Spokesman for the territorial defense Witold Sura confirmed to the PAP news agency that a search group had been sent to Rypin County in the Kuyavian-Pomeranian province.

"A ground search and rescue squad of the territorial defense troops has engaged. It was sent to the area. It became subordinate to the operational command of the armed forces," he said.

Poland's firefighting service has been also informed about the matter, according to a spokesperson. Currently, firefighters are not involved in the search operation.

