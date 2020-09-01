UrduPoint.com
Poland Determines Total Of Desired War Reparations From Germany - Ex-Commission Chief

Poland has finished totaling the amount of WWII reparations it wishes to receive from Germany, but will not disclose the number for now, Arkadiusz Mularczyk, the former head of the Polish parliamentary committee on reparations, said on Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Poland has finished totaling the amount of WWII reparations it wishes to receive from Germany, but will not disclose the number for now, Arkadiusz Mularczyk, the former head of the Polish parliamentary committee on reparations, said on Tuesday.

"The report on the amount of Germany's compensation to Poland for the damage caused during World War II has been completed," Mularczyk said, adding that the document had already been translated into German and English.

However, the report will not be published on Tuesday, which marks the 81st anniversary of the beginning of World War II, the lawmaker said.

"I think that a political decision will determine when and under what circumstances it will be published. We recognize that the publication of the report is necessary and inevitable, and at the same time it has a great international significance," the lawmaker added.

Warsaw estimates losses incurred by the country during World War II at around $1 trillion. Germany has repeatedly denied that it owed Poland money after Warsaw waived all war reparations in 1953.

