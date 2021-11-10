Poland Did Not Notify Russian Embassy About Detention of Russian Citizen - Moscow

The Polish authorities did not notify the Russian Embassy in Warsaw about the detention of a Russian for helping migrants illegally crossing the border with Belarus, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The Polish authorities did not notify the Russian Embassy in Warsaw about the detention of a Russian for helping migrants illegally crossing the border with Belarus, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Earlier, the Polish border guard reported that a Russian citizen had been detained for complicity in illegal migration from Belarus to Poland.

"On Wednesday afternoon, we really saw this information in the media, but the official Polish authorities did not inform our embassy. Our embassy is trying to clarify this situation. The corresponding request was sent to the Polish side," Zakharova said on the air of the RBC channel.

According to the Polish side, over the past day, almost 600 attempts to illegally cross the border from Belarus to Poland were recorded, three people were detained for complicity in illegal migration (citizens of Russia, Sweden and Lithuania).