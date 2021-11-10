UrduPoint.com

Poland Did Not Notify Russian Embassy About Detention Of Russian Citizen - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 10:24 PM

Poland Did Not Notify Russian Embassy About Detention of Russian Citizen - Moscow

The Polish authorities did not notify the Russian Embassy in Warsaw about the detention of a Russian for helping migrants illegally crossing the border with Belarus, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The Polish authorities did not notify the Russian Embassy in Warsaw about the detention of a Russian for helping migrants illegally crossing the border with Belarus, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Earlier, the Polish border guard reported that a Russian citizen had been detained for complicity in illegal migration from Belarus to Poland.

"On Wednesday afternoon, we really saw this information in the media, but the official Polish authorities did not inform our embassy. Our embassy is trying to clarify this situation. The corresponding request was sent to the Polish side," Zakharova said on the air of the RBC channel.

According to the Polish side, over the past day, almost 600 attempts to illegally cross the border from Belarus to Poland were recorded, three people were detained for complicity in illegal migration (citizens of Russia, Sweden and Lithuania).

Related Topics

Russia Warsaw Belarus Poland Sweden Lithuania Border Media From

Recent Stories

Death toll from S.Leone tanker blast rises to 131

Death toll from S.Leone tanker blast rises to 131

1 minute ago
 Syed Fakhar Imam condoles over demise of Syed Ifti ..

Syed Fakhar Imam condoles over demise of Syed Iftikhar

1 minute ago
 Austria to Donate Extra 1.5Mln AstraZeneca Doses t ..

Austria to Donate Extra 1.5Mln AstraZeneca Doses to Struggling Nations

1 minute ago
 CTP strict for one wheeling in garrison city

CTP strict for one wheeling in garrison city

7 minutes ago
 Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

7 minutes ago
 Finance Ministry Declines Consumer confidence inde ..

Finance Ministry Declines Consumer confidence index in third quarter

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.