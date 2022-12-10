UrduPoint.com

Poland Does Not Consider Issue Of WWII Reparations From Germany Settled - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2022 | 11:29 PM

Poland Does Not Consider Issue of WWII Reparations From Germany Settled - Ambassador

Poland's new ambassador to Germany Dariusz Pawlos told German newspaper Welt on Saturday that Warsaw does not consider the matter of German compensation for the damage the country suffered during World War II settled

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) Poland's new ambassador to Germany Dariusz Pawlos told German newspaper Welt on Saturday that Warsaw does not consider the matter of German compensation for the damage the country suffered during World War II settled.

"Indeed, the Federal government considers the issue to be legally closed. We do not think so," Pawlos said.

The ambassador argued that his country lost a third of its population during World War II, pointing out that there was no post-war deal that settled all claims for reparations.

Pawlos also noted that "it would be imprudent to assume that the problem will simply disappear after the 2023 elections."

"Don't forget that this demand has a lot of public support.

The largest opposition party is now also in favor of reparations and has supported a decision on this issue in the Polish Sejm (the lower chamber of the parliament)," the diplomat said.

The ambassador also addressed the Ukraine crisis, saying that Warsaw is "puzzled" as to why countries with more economic potential than Poland fail to provide Kiev with more assistance. Berlin "has missed out on the opportunity to act at an early stage" but now "is doing its best to catch up," Pawlos said, adding that Poland appreciates it.

Ties between Poland and Germany have been strained by Warsaw's repeated claims to war damages. Germany argues that the issue was off the table since Poland relinquished demands for more reparations under their 1953 deal.

Related Topics

Ukraine Parliament German Germany Berlin Warsaw Kiev Poland Chamber World War All Government Best Opposition

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia to organize 'Hajj Expo' in January 20 ..

Saudi Arabia to organize 'Hajj Expo' in January 2023

1 minute ago
 Balochistan govt to establish Trauma, Burn Centres ..

Balochistan govt to establish Trauma, Burn Centres at District Headquarter Hospi ..

1 minute ago
 Situation Around German Patriot Air Defense System ..

Situation Around German Patriot Air Defense Systems Creates Rift Within NATO, EU ..

1 minute ago
 LUH provides best health care facilities to patien ..

LUH provides best health care facilities to patients on priority basis : Directo ..

1 minute ago
 Morocco Defeats Portugal, Becomes 1st African Team ..

Morocco Defeats Portugal, Becomes 1st African Team to Advance to FIFA World Cup ..

10 minutes ago
 Chief Commissioner boxing championship concludes

Chief Commissioner boxing championship concludes

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.