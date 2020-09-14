WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Poland, which has recently announced plans to abstain from participating in military exercises for six months, sees no danger in the Russian-Belarusian military drills in Belarus' west, the head of the Polish prime minister's office said on Monday.

"Despite different claims that we see in the media landscape, existence of any military threat close to Polish borders is absolutely out of question," Mikhal Dvorchik told reporters after Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki's meeting with heads of parliamentary factions.