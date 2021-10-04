UrduPoint.com

Poland Ends Negotiations With Czech Republic On Turow Mine Dispute - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

Poland Ends Negotiations With Czech Republic on Turow Mine Dispute - Foreign Ministry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Poland is ending all negotiations with the Czech Republic over coal mining at the Turow mine, Polish deputy foreign minister Marcin Przydacz said on Monday.

On September 20, the European Court of Justice ruled that Poland must shut down the coal mine, which Prague believes is disrupting its water supply, and pay the Czech Republic $581,777 every day until it does so. A week later, Poland offered to compensate the Czech Republic for not closing the Turow coal mine located on the border between both countries.

"At this time, we do not see any point in continuing talks because they have not brought any positive outcome," the official said on Telewizja Polska state broadcaster.

Poland did everything in its power to work out an agreement with the Czech side, the deputy foreign minister averred. Polish negotiators visited Prague 17 times thus far and provided the Czech side with a number of proposals; however, Warsaw concluded that the Czechs were not interested in resolving the issue, the minister went on.

Przydacz noted that Poland will now concentrate "on a European direction" to resolve the matter.

"If the Czechs do not see the possibility for an agreement, then this will negatively affect Polish-Czech relations," he added.

The argument over the mine may affect neighborly relations, the official said.

In May 2021, the European Court of Justice ordered Poland to fully stop mining operations at the Turow coal mine. In its suit, Prague cited the potential environmental damage that Turow may cause to the population of the border areas, including a shortage of clean drinking water. The Polish government refused to obey the verdict, saying it could undermine the country's energy security.

Related Topics

Shortage Water Prague Warsaw Poland Czech Republic May September Border All Government Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Entry-level King realme C21 Gets More Affordable a ..

Entry-level King realme C21 Gets More Affordable at PKR 17,999/-

18 minutes ago
 Hansal Mehta extends support to Shah Rukh Khan aft ..

Hansal Mehta extends support to Shah Rukh Khan after arrest of Aryan Khan

19 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid says online visa service for Afghani ..

Sheikh Rashid says online visa service for Afghanistan will be launched in three ..

32 minutes ago
 Versatile playback singer 'Masood Rana' remembered ..

Versatile playback singer 'Masood Rana' remembered

20 minutes ago
 IHC serves notice to owner of housing society

IHC serves notice to owner of housing society

20 minutes ago
 SC dismisses contempt of court petition filed agai ..

SC dismisses contempt of court petition filed against Chairman NAB

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.