UrduPoint.com

Poland Enters Fifth Wave Of COVID-19 Pandemic - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2022 | 03:40 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Poland is entering the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, detecting 10,445 new cases over the past day, Deputy Minister of Health Waldemar Kraska said on Monday.

"It seems that the fifth wave is already knocking on our doors. Today's data is 10,445 new cases of the infection. If we compare this week to the previous one, there is an increase of more than 34%.

The upward trend remains for several days at a quite high level," Kraska said on air of Polsat broadcaster.

The wave is expected to peak in the next two or three weeks, the deputy minister said, adding that Omicron should already prevail over the Delta strain.

The official also clarified that 611 COVID-19 cases detected over the past day are Omicron-related.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Poland has detected 4,313,036 COVID-19 cases with 3,790,377 recovered and 102,305 dead. The number of the active cases is 420,354.

