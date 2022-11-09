UrduPoint.com

Poland Establishes Consular Relations With Self-Proclaimed Kosovo - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2022 | 08:10 AM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Poland has established consular relations with the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, the Polish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The Foreign Ministry reports that on November 8, 2022, the Government of the Republic of Poland concluded an agreement with the Government of the Republic of Kosovo in the form of an exchange of notes on the establishment of consular relations," the ministry said.

At the same time, Poland refrained from establishing diplomatic relations with Kosovo.

"Recognizing the independence of the Republic of Kosovo by a resolution of the Council of Ministers of February 26, 2008, the Republic of Poland refrained from simultaneously establishing diplomatic and consular relations," according to the ministry.

