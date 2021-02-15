UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland Expects 100Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines From Different Producers - Official

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 03:00 PM

Poland Expects 100Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines From Different Producers - Official

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Poland has ordered 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccines from different manufacturers, Michal Dworczyk, the Polish government's vaccination commissioner, told the RMF FM radio broadcaster on Monday.

"We have bought nearly 100 million doses of the vaccines that we will receive by the end of the current year in accordance with the manufacturers' promises," Dworczyk said.

The official added that the vaccination campaign in the country went as planned and about three million people would be inoculated before the end of March.

Since the producers promised to ramp up the vaccine deliveries in the second quarter of 2021, Poland expects to speed up the vaccination process, the commissioner said.

Poland is currently deploying the vaccine from three companies ” Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca. Over 2.4 million doses have already been delivered to the country.

To date, Poland has carried out more than two million inoculations. About 625,000 people have received two shots.

Related Topics

Poland March From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Welcomes Idea to Host Production of Russi ..

3 minutes ago

Defiant Zuma snubs S.African anti-graft panel, aga ..

3 minutes ago

Himalaya flood disaster hits Delhi water supply

3 minutes ago

Global peace efforts in Afghanistan stressed to co ..

3 minutes ago

French chef Darroze credits femininity for her fiv ..

8 minutes ago

PTI MNAs from Peshawar, Malakand call on PM Imran ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.