Poland Expects First Shipment Of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine To Be Delivered Next Week

Tue 02nd February 2021 | 06:00 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Poland expects to receive the first batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines next week, Michal Dworczyk, the government's vaccination commissioner, said on Tuesday.

"Next week we expect the first vaccine delivery from AstraZeneca, and we also expect to start vaccinating teachers next week," Dworczyk said at a press conference.

The official noted that slightly more than half a million doses of this vaccine will be delivered to Poland by the end of February.

"As recommended, this vaccine is for teachers," he said.

Retired citizens will not be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"The AstraZeneca vaccine will be used to vaccinate people between 18 and 60 years of age," he added.

Poland kicked off its vaccination campaign in late December, prioritizing medical staff, the elderly, law enforcement officers, and other groups at high risk. The country has received more than 1.2 million doses of the vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna and administered over one million doses.

