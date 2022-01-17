UrduPoint.com

Poland Expects Provocations From Belarus During Border Wall Construction - Security Chief

January 17, 2022

Warsaw believes Belarus will stage provocations and try to destabilize the situation on the border while Poland is building a wall to fence off irregular migration, Polish State Secretary and Head of the National Security Bureau Pawel Soloch said on Monday

In November, Poland adopted a law to erect a wall equipped with motion detectors and night-vision cameras at the border with Belarus to keep out arriving refugees.

"It will require additional efforts on our side. Belarusian security officers are likely to destabilize the situation or even to escalate it. We must be ready for it," Soloch told national radio, adding that "we will provide security measures to not only protect the border, but also to protect the workers constructing the wall.

On January 4, Poland signed agreements with contractors to build the 18-foot-high and 115.5-mile-long metal barrier. The construction will take place in four areas simultaneously. The wall will have 22 small doors for wild animals migration.

The migration crisis at the border between the European Union and Belarus has been going on for several months, with thousands of migrants gathering in the area and trying to enter Europe through the Poland-Belarus border. Warsaw boosted security in the area in response, blaming Minsk for fueling the crisis because of sanctions against the country. Minsk, for its part, maintains that the migrants arrive legally in Belarus.



