Poland Expects Russia To Abandon Expulsion Of Polish Diplomat, Threatens With Response

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 09:38 PM

Poland Expects Russia to Abandon Expulsion of Polish Diplomat, Threatens With Response

Poland expects Russia to cancel the "erroneous" decision to expel Polish diplomat and threatens with retaliatory sanctions, the republic's foreign ministry said

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Poland expects Russia to cancel the "erroneous" decision to expel Polish diplomat and threatens with retaliatory sanctions, the republic's foreign ministry said.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland has received with concern the information about the recognition of a Polish diplomat working at the Consulate General of the Republic of Poland in St.

Petersburg as persona non grata by the Russian authorities," the statement says.

The Polish side expects the Russian authorities to reverse the "erroneous" decision, it said.

"Otherwise, Poland reserves the right to take adequate steps," the statement says.

