Poland Expects to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine in January - Prime Minister's Office

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Poland expects to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in January, the head of the Chancellery of the Polish Prime Minister, told Radio Poland on Friday.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced that Poland had ordered 45 million doses from various COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, including Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. The vaccination will be voluntary and free. The prime minister also expressed hope that mass vaccination would begin no later than in two months.

"All indications say that the first vaccine units will arrive in Poland in January," Michal Dworczyk said, noting that the delivery time depends on the manufacturer.

Dworczyk said that vaccinations would begin as soon as doctors receive the vaccine.

According to Dworczyk, Polish plans to open about 8,000 posts where vaccinations will be carried out on a voluntary basis, adding that the government is seeking to have those locations in every region of the country.

Poland is expected to spend somewhere between five to 10 billion zlotys ($1.35 billion - $2.7 billion) on the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines, according to Morawiecki.

