Poland Expects to Sign Agreement Before 2020 on Boosting US Military Presence - President

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Warsaw expects to sign as soon as this year a final agreement on strengthening the US military presence in the country, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Monday at a joint press conference with US Vice President Mike Pence.

"We talked about expanding the presence of US [troops in Poland].

I hope that we will sign the final agreement this year, and make final decisions where they [US troops] will be deployed," Duda said.

In early summer, Warsaw and Washington agreed that the United States would deploy MQ-9 US reconnaissance drones in Poland. The parties also agreed that the United States would increase its troops in the eastern European country by 1,000 from the current 4,500. In turn, Poland would undertake at its own expense the preparation of all the necessary infrastructure to accommodate such a large number of US servicemen and military equipment.