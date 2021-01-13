UrduPoint.com
Poland Expects To Vaccinate All Citizens Against COVID-19 By End Of 2021 - Official

Poland Expects to Vaccinate All Citizens Against COVID-19 by End of 2021 - Official

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The Polish authorities expect to vaccinate all citizens against the coronavirus by the end of 2021, Michał Dworczyk, the head of the prime minister's office, said on Wednesday.

"I believe that by the end of the year we will vaccinate everyone," Dworczyk, who also served as the government's commissioner for vaccination programme, said in an interview with Polish Onet news portal.

Dworczyk confirmed that by the end of the first quarter of this year, the Polish authorities intended to vaccinate three million people, stressing that the possibilities of vaccination in the country were limited only by the volume of the COVID-19 vaccine supply, not by organizational capabilities.

On December, Poland began a mass vaccination campaign as part of an EU-wide strategy to curb the spread of the virus. It started vaccinating medical workers, law enforcement officers, seniors and other high-risk populations with Pfizer/BioNTech shots. The rest of the country's 38 million people will be able to sign up to get a shot starting on Friday.

