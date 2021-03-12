Poland Expels 2 Belarusian Consuls - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Poland expels two Belarusian consuls, Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said on Friday.

"In connection with the continuation of the unfriendly gestures of Minsk towards Polish diplomats, within the framework of the principle of reciprocity, the Polish Foreign Ministry decided to expel the Consul General of the Republic of Belarus in Bialystok and the Consul of the Republic of Belarus from the consulate in Warsaw," Przydacz said on Twitter.