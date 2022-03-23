UrduPoint.com

Poland Expels 45 Russian Diplomats For Espionage

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2022 | 10:41 PM

Poland on Wednesday said it had expelled 45 Russian diplomats for espionage, an allegation immediately dismissed as baseless by Russia's ambassador to Poland

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 )

Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski made the announcement on Twitter.

"Poland has expelled 45 Russian spies pretending to be diplomats," he wrote. "We are dismantling the Russian special services network in our country." Russian ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreyev confirmed the expulsions, telling reporters that the individuals concerned had been given five days to leave Poland.

"There are no grounds for these kinds of accusations," he said, adding that Russia reserved the right to take retaliatory measures.

Bilateral diplomatic relations remained in place, he said: "The embassies remain, the ambassadors remain."A spokesman for the Polish foreign ministry said the move came as "Russia is waging a barbaric war against Ukraine for more than three weeks.

"And we and other Western countries are treated by Russia as its key adversary," Lukasz Jasina said.

