WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Poland decided to declare a Belarusian diplomat persona non grata in response to Minsk's decision to expel a Polish consul from Belarus, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said on Wednesday.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday asked the Polish consul in Brest, Jerzy Timofeyuk, to leave the country because of his participation in an unofficial event dedicated to the "cursed soldiers."

"In response to the hostile and groundless actions of the Belarusian authorities against the Polish consul in Brest, Poland today declared the diplomat of the Belarusian embassy in Warsaw persona non grata," Przydacz tweeted.

Cursed soldiers, also known as doomed soldiers, is a term describing various anti-Soviet and anti-Communist Polish movements that were formed in the later stages of World War II and in its aftermath.