UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland Expels Belarusian Diplomat In Tit-for-tat Move

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 10:05 PM

Poland expels Belarusian diplomat in tit-for-tat move

Poland on Wednesday announced the expulsion of a Belarusian diplomat in a row over Polish troops who fought against the Nazi and Soviet occupations but also targeted Belarusians

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Poland on Wednesday announced the expulsion of a Belarusian diplomat in a row over Polish troops who fought against the Nazi and Soviet occupations but also targeted Belarusians.

The move follows the expulsion by Belarus of the Polish consul to the city of Brest for taking part in an event honouring these resistance fighters, known as the Polish "cursed soldiers".

"Following the unfriendly and unfounded move by the Belarusian authorities, Poland has declared persona non grata a diplomat from the Belarusian embassy in Warsaw," Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said on Twitter.

The "cursed soldiers" initially fought against German occupation and later turned against Soviet occupiers, often acting violently against non-Poles, especially Belarusians.

Their resistance against Soviet power lasted into the 1950s.

Relations between Belarus and its neighbour Poland have also been strained recently after protests broke out last August against the disputed re-election of Belarus's strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko.

EU member nation Poland has sheltered Belarusian activists that have fled across the border to escape a crackdown on the opposition.

Related Topics

Twitter German Brest Warsaw Belarus Poland August Border Event From Opposition

Recent Stories

AJK government approves implementation of uniform ..

1 minute ago

Desilting process of canals continues: Minister

1 minute ago

Norway's parliament suffers second cyber attack

4 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan reschedules Daska ..

4 minutes ago

Govt to approach NAB to investigate ABAD housing p ..

4 minutes ago

Lyon cruise through in women's Champions League

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.