Poland Experiencing Surge in COVID-19 Cases - Health Ministry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) The spread of the coronavirus infection in Poland is on the rise, with the latest daily increase exceeding 500 people, the country's Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

Polish health authorities have detected 502 new cases over the past day, successive to the dynamics of the previous days ranging from 337 to 443 to 584 and to 485, respectively.

Poland's cumulative case count presently amounts to 43,904 cases. This includes 1,655 active cases under treatment in hospitals, including 61 patients on ventilators.

The death toll has increased by six over the past day to a total of 1,682 fatalities.

Recoveries count 33,043 people. Another 94,920 people are currently quarantined.

The first coronavirus case was recorded in Poland on March 4, after which the government declared a state of epidemic, which is still underway.