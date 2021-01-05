UrduPoint.com
Poland Extends Ban On Passenger Flights From UK Until January 13

Tue 05th January 2021 | 10:56 PM

Poland has extended the ban on passenger flights from the United Kingdom until January 13, the country's government said on Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) Poland has extended the ban on passenger flights from the United Kingdom until January 13, the country's government said on Tuesday.

On December 21, Poland decided to suspend air traffic with the United Kingdom to contain the spread of a new strain of COVID-19 first discovered in the UK.

"In connection with the threat of the spread of SARS-CoV-2 virus, there is a need to use the right to impose an air traffic ban," the document published on the government's website said.

On December 14, the UK announced that a new coronavirus strain was detected in the country, with the new variant being 70 percent more transmissible. After the news emerged, many countries suspended travel to and from the UK.

