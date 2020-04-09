Poland Extends Border Closure Until May 3 Over COVID-19 Pandemic - Prime Minister

Poland has extended an external border closure until May 3 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Poland has extended an external border closure until May 3 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.

"For the next 20 days, as per the international law, the borders will be closed and the previous standards will be applied until May 3," Morawiecki said at a briefing.

The closure of schools, as well as a complete ban on international flights and rail services, have been prolonged for 14 more days, the prime minister noted.

Cafes, restaurants, shopping malls, beauty salons and other similar businesses will remain closed until April 19.

The entertainment sector, according to Morawiecki, will be closed until further notice.

Poland closed its borders to foreigners and stopped all inbound and outbound air and rail traffic on March 13 in a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19. The country has so far confirmed a total of 5,341 COVID-19 cases, including 164 deaths.