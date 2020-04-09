UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland Extends Border Closure Until May 3 Over COVID-19 Pandemic - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 06:39 PM

Poland Extends Border Closure Until May 3 Over COVID-19 Pandemic - Prime Minister

Poland has extended an external border closure until May 3 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Poland has extended an external border closure until May 3 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.

"For the next 20 days, as per the international law, the borders will be closed and the previous standards will be applied until May 3," Morawiecki said at a briefing.

The closure of schools, as well as a complete ban on international flights and rail services, have been prolonged for 14 more days, the prime minister noted.

Cafes, restaurants, shopping malls, beauty salons and other similar businesses will remain closed until April 19.

The entertainment sector, according to Morawiecki, will be closed until further notice.

Poland closed its borders to foreigners and stopped all inbound and outbound air and rail traffic on March 13 in a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19. The country has so far confirmed a total of 5,341 COVID-19 cases, including 164 deaths.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Traffic Poland March April May Border All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt appealed to immediately finalize COVID-19 pre ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus outbreak: Rawalpindi Cantonment Board ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways police takes strict protective m ..

2 minutes ago

Finance Officer inspects quality, weight of subsid ..

2 minutes ago

Syrian Foreign Ministry Slams OPCW Report on 2017 ..

16 minutes ago

Australian Police Seize Black Box From Coronavirus ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.