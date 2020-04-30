Poland Extends Border Controls Over Coronavirus Until May 13

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski signed a decree on Wednesday ordering to keep full border controls on the land borders until May 13, his office said.

The restrictions were imposed in mid-March after Poland declared a state of emergency to limit the spread of the new coronavirus. They were to expire on May 4.

"Checks on the internal borders with Germany, Lithuania, the Czech Republic and Slovakia have been extended by another 10 days, from May 4-13," the Ministry of Interior and Administration said.

Entry is allowed to Polish citizens, their spouses and children, permanent and temporary residents, foreign diplomats and their families.

Poland has so far confirmed more than 12,600 cases of infection with the new coronavirus. A total of 624 have died from virus-related complications.