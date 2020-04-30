UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland Extends Border Controls Over Coronavirus Until May 13

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 12:10 AM

Poland Extends Border Controls Over Coronavirus Until May 13

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski signed a decree on Wednesday ordering to keep full border controls on the land borders until May 13, his office said.

The restrictions were imposed in mid-March after Poland declared a state of emergency to limit the spread of the new coronavirus. They were to expire on May 4.

"Checks on the internal borders with Germany, Lithuania, the Czech Republic and Slovakia have been extended by another 10 days, from May 4-13," the Ministry of Interior and Administration said.

Entry is allowed to Polish citizens, their spouses and children, permanent and temporary residents, foreign diplomats and their families.

Poland has so far confirmed more than 12,600 cases of infection with the new coronavirus. A total of 624 have died from virus-related complications.

Related Topics

Interior Minister Died Germany Poland Czech Republic Slovakia Lithuania May Border From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Recoveries rise to 2,329, 549 people test positive ..

1 hour ago

ADGM announces further incentives to support busin ..

1 hour ago

TAQA shareholders approve transaction to accelerat ..

1 hour ago

UAE joins call for green recovery from COVID-19 at ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to the Philippines in fight ..

3 hours ago

Majlis Mohamed Bin Zayed hosts its first virtual l ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.