Poland Extends Coronavirus Checks to Eastern Border - Interior Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Poland will be checking people crossing from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus for coronavirus symptoms, Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski told reporters on Tuesday.

Coronavirus controls are already in place on Poland's border with Germany and the Czech Republic.

"Today, we will extend sanitary controls on the border," Kaminski said, adding checks would be conducted along the "entire eastern border."

Poland has reported 17 cases of COVID-19. Its government announced earlier in the day the cancellation of all mass gatherings to slow down the spread of the epidemic in Europe.