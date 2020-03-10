UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland Extends Coronavirus Checks To Eastern Border - Interior Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 07:17 PM

Poland Extends Coronavirus Checks to Eastern Border - Interior Minister

Poland will be checking people crossing from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus for coronavirus symptoms, Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski told reporters on Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Poland will be checking people crossing from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus for coronavirus symptoms, Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski told reporters on Tuesday.

Coronavirus controls are already in place on Poland's border with Germany and the Czech Republic.

"Today, we will extend sanitary controls on the border," Kaminski said, adding checks would be conducted along the "entire eastern border."

Poland has reported 17 cases of COVID-19. Its government announced earlier in the day the cancellation of all mass gatherings to slow down the spread of the epidemic in Europe.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Interior Minister Germany Belarus Poland Czech Republic Border All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Haris Rauf returns to Lahore Qalandars’ squad

10 minutes ago

Du collaborates with Ministry of Education to supp ..

36 minutes ago

Command & Staff Conference At Naval Headquarters, ..

1 hour ago

China&#039;s Xi vows to win war against COVID-19

1 hour ago

Commissioner Multan imposes ban on transfer of rev ..

3 minutes ago

Court issues 'robkar' for release of Abdul Ghani M ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.