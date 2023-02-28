Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki extended the national terrorist and cybersecurity threat regimes in the country until the end of May, the Government Centre for Security said on Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki extended the national terrorist and cybersecurity threat regimes in the country until the end of May, the Government Centre for Security said on Tuesday.

"Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki signed orders extending the three threat regimes until May 31, 2023," the security center said in a statement.

The center specified that the second degree of the BRAVO alert, the third degree of the CHARLIE-CRP alert, as well as the second degree of the BRAVO alert for Polish energy infrastructure located abroad were extended until the end of May.

The CHARLIE-CRP cyberthreat alert is the third of four possible cybersecurity alerts in Poland, which is introduced if an event occurs confirming the likelihood of a terrorist attack in cyberspace or when credible information about a planned event is obtained.

The BRAVO emergency alert is the second out of four alert levels, which is introduced in the event of an increased and predictable threat of a terrorist attack.

The threat regimes were introduced in Poland following the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine in February 2022.