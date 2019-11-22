UrduPoint.com
Poland Extradites To Russia Chernyakov Suspected Of Defrauding Bank For $267Mln

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 05:30 PM

Poland Extradites to Russia Chernyakov Suspected of Defrauding Bank for $267Mln

Poland extradited to Russia on Monday Andrei Chernyakov, the majority owner of NPO Kosmos, who is accused of defrauding the now defunct bank of Moscow of $267 million, Russian Attorney General spokesman Alexander Kurennoi said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Poland extradited to Russia on Monday Andrei Chernyakov, the majority owner of NPO Kosmos, who is accused of defrauding the now defunct bank of Moscow of $267 million, Russian Attorney General spokesman Alexander Kurennoi said on Friday.

In late October, a Warsaw court ruled in favor of Chernyakov's extradition to Russia.

"At the request of Russia's Attorney General, Poland has extradited Andrei Chernyakov. He is accused of committing ... large-scale fraud, credit fraud and non-payment of wages," the spokesman said.

