Poland Extradites To Russia Chernyakov Suspected Of Defrauding Bank For $267Mln
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 05:30 PM
Poland extradited to Russia on Monday Andrei Chernyakov, the majority owner of NPO Kosmos, who is accused of defrauding the now defunct bank of Moscow of $267 million, Russian Attorney General spokesman Alexander Kurennoi said on Friday
In late October, a Warsaw court ruled in favor of Chernyakov's extradition to Russia.
"At the request of Russia's Attorney General, Poland has extradited Andrei Chernyakov. He is accused of committing ... large-scale fraud, credit fraud and non-payment of wages," the spokesman said.