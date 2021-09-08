UrduPoint.com

Poland Extradites Ukrainian To Face US Charges Of Selling Hacked Passwords - Justice Dept.

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 11:00 PM

Poland Extradites Ukrainian to Face US Charges of Selling Hacked Passwords - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) A Ukrainian cyber-criminal arrested in Poland and extradited to the United States faces up to 17 years in prison for decrypting computer login credentials to sell on the dark web, the US Justice Department said on Wednesday.

"According to the indictment, [Glib] Ivanov-Tolpintsev controlled a 'botnet,' which is a network of computers infected with malware and controlled as a group without the owners' knowledge. He used the botnet to conduct brute-force attacks designed to decrypt numerous computer login credentials simultaneously," the Justice Department said in a press release.

Ivanov-Tolpintsev then sold the login credentials on a dark web website that specialized in access to compromised computers - credentials used by fellow hackers for tax fraud, ransomware attacks and other crimes, the release said.

The hacker once said that his botnet was capable of decrypting the login credentials of at least 2,000 computers every week, the release said.

Ivanov-Tolpintsev was arrested in Poland on October 3, 2020, and extradited to the US, where he appeared in court earlier this week and ordered held without bail, the release added.

Ivanov-Tolpintsev faces multiple charges of conspiracy, trafficking in unauthorized access devices, and trafficking in computer passwords. If convicted on all counts, he faces a maximum penalty of 17 years in Federal prison, according to the release.

Related Topics

Poland United States October 2020 All Court

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Ru ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Russian Federal Assembly Deputy ..

2 hours ago
 3rd virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership ..

3rd virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ highlights role of d ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves gas network of Al Bataeh, A ..

Sharjah Ruler approves gas network of Al Bataeh, Al Shanouf

2 hours ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi visits Fujairah Natural Resources ..

Hamad Al Sharqi visits Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation

3 hours ago
 DC reviews development schemes' pace of work

DC reviews development schemes' pace of work

19 minutes ago
 20 more die of corona in KP, 584 new cases reporte ..

20 more die of corona in KP, 584 new cases reported

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.