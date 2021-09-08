Poland Extradites Ukrainian to Face US Charges of Selling Hacked Passwords - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) A Ukrainian cyber-criminal arrested in Poland and extradited to the United States faces up to 17 years in prison for decrypting computer login credentials to sell on the dark web, the US Justice Department said on Wednesday.

"According to the indictment, [Glib] Ivanov-Tolpintsev controlled a 'botnet,' which is a network of computers infected with malware and controlled as a group without the owners' knowledge. He used the botnet to conduct brute-force attacks designed to decrypt numerous computer login credentials simultaneously," the Justice Department said in a press release.

Ivanov-Tolpintsev then sold the login credentials on a dark web website that specialized in access to compromised computers - credentials used by fellow hackers for tax fraud, ransomware attacks and other crimes, the release said.

The hacker once said that his botnet was capable of decrypting the login credentials of at least 2,000 computers every week, the release said.

Ivanov-Tolpintsev was arrested in Poland on October 3, 2020, and extradited to the US, where he appeared in court earlier this week and ordered held without bail, the release added.

Ivanov-Tolpintsev faces multiple charges of conspiracy, trafficking in unauthorized access devices, and trafficking in computer passwords. If convicted on all counts, he faces a maximum penalty of 17 years in Federal prison, according to the release.