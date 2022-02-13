UrduPoint.com

Poland Facilitating Departure Of US Citizens From Ukraine - US Embassy

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2022 | 06:00 AM

Poland Facilitating Departure of US Citizens From Ukraine - US Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) Poland has agreed to help US citizens leave Ukraine by simplifying the entry procedures, the US Embassy in Ukraine informs.

"Poland has indicated to the U.S. government that U.S. citizens may now enter Poland through the land border with Ukraine. No advanced approval is required. We encourage those traveling into Poland by land from Ukraine to cross at the Korczowa-Krakovets or Medyka-Shehyni border crossings," the US embassy said in a Saturday statement.

According to the release, US citizens will need to present a valid US passport and proof of COVID-19 vaccination at the Polish border.

"U.S. citizens in Ukraine should be aware that the U.S. government will not be able to evacuate U.S. citizens in the event of Russian military action anywhere in Ukraine," the embassy emphasized, urging US citizens in Ukraine to "depart immediately using commercial or other privately available transportation options."

Earlier on Saturday, the US State Department said that the US was relocating some of its diplomatic personnel from the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, to the city of Lviv amid security concerns.

Both Canada and Australia said they were suspending embassy operations in Kiev and opening temporary offices in Lviv amid the escalation of the Ukraine crisis.

Earlier on Saturday, the German Federal Foreign Office updated its travel advice on Ukraine, calling on German citizens to terminate any non-essential stay as soon as possible. Similar advisories were issued by other countries, including New Zealand, Belgium and Finland.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an "invasion." Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Moscow has also said Russia has the right to move troops within its national territory.

