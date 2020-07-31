Poland Failed to Notify Council of Europe of Pullout From Istanbul Convention - Spokesman

Poland has not officially notified the Council of Europe (CoE) of plans to withdraw from the Istanbul convention on combating violence against women, Daniel Holtgen, spokesperson of the Secretary General of the Council, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Poland has not officially notified the Council of Europe (CoE) of plans to withdraw from the Istanbul convention on combating violence against women, Daniel Holtgen, spokesperson of the Secretary General of the Council, told Sputnik.

The Polish justice minister said last week the country was considering leaving the Council of Europe's 2011 pact, the first of its kind, because of the forced gender "ideology."

Holtgen refrained from providing any details, just saying "no" when asked whether Warsaw had notified the Council on its intentions to pullout.

Earlier in the day, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Poland's top court would look into whether the Istanbul convention violated the constitution, arguing that the government had already been taking steps to prevent violence against women and domestic violence.

The Istanbul Convention was adopted by all members of the Council of Europe on May 11, 2011. It became the first European agreement aimed at combating violence against women and domestic violence. It sets out standards for violence prevention, protection and prosecution.

Countries that have ratified this agreement are obligated to protect and support victims of such violence, as well as to establish hotlines and provide medical, psychological and legal assistance to victims. The document envisages criminalization of all acts of physical, sexual or psychological violence within a family and between former or current spouses and partners.