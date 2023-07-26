Open Menu

Poland Files Complaint Against Germany For Illegal Waste Imports - Climate Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published July 26, 2023 | 06:20 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Poland has filed a complaint with the European Commission against Germany for illegally importing waste, the first step before going to the European Court of Justice (ECJ), Polish Climate Minister Anna Moskwa said on Wednesday.

"We have no choice. We are using the path that any European country can take. We are using a complaint to the European Commission, which is the first stage of the legal proceedings," Moskwa told reporters.

Warsaw has repeatedly drawn Berlin's attention to the issue, calling on it to "remove German waste illegally piled on Polish soil," the minister added.

"The cost of disposing of one tonne of waste is estimated at over 10,000 zlotys ($2,500). The problem is that we have 35,000 tonnes here. And it is only disposal, while we will also have to remedy and recover the land," Moskwa said.

In 2013, Poland liberalized its waste disposal rules, which led to large amounts of waste accumulating on its territory. According to the Polish Climate Ministry, the volume of waste illegally imported into Poland is estimated at 40,000 tonnes.

