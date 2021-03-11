UrduPoint.com
Poland Files Complaint Over EU Rule Of Law Budget Mechanism

Thu 11th March 2021 | 03:51 PM

Poland files complaint over EU rule of law budget mechanism

Poland on Thursday filed a complaint with the EU's top court over a new mechanism in the bloc's budget that links payments to rule of law conditions

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Poland on Thursday filed a complaint with the EU's top court over a new mechanism in the bloc's budget that links payments to rule of law conditions.

"We believe that such solutions do not have a legal basis in the Treaties, interfere with the competences of the Member States and infringe the law of the European Union," a government statement said.

