Poland files complaint over EU rule of law budget mechanism

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Poland on Thursday filed a complaint with the EU's top court over a new mechanism in the bloc's budget that links payments to rule of law conditions.

"We believe that such solutions do not have a legal basis in the Treaties, interfere with the competences of the Member States and infringe the law of the European Union," a government statement said.