Poland Finalizing Implementation Of System To Detect, Neutralize Drones - Polish Airports

Published May 31, 2023 | 05:00 AM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) An implementation of a system for the detection and neutralization of unmanned aerial vehicles is being finalized at Warsaw Chopin Airport, Polish Airports (PPL) said on Tuesday.

"PPL is finalizing the stage of implementing a system to detect the activity of unmanned aerial vehicles at Chopin Airport and in its immediate vicinity," PPL said in a statement on the website.

To implement the system, PPL invited Polish company Advanced Protection Systems S.A. (APS), which provides solutions for the Polish armed forces, including the SKYctrl airspace monitoring system for detecting, tracking, classifying and neutralizing drones.

Two drones reportedly appeared near planes of LOT Polish Airlines landing in Warsaw earlier this month. Another unidentified drone had been spotted near the runway of Katowice Airport.

