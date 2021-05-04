Poland Finds Clusters Linked to Indian Mutant Strain - Health Minister

Two clusters of coronavirus cases caused by the Indian mutant strain have been identified in Poland, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) Two clusters of coronavirus cases caused by the Indian mutant strain have been identified in Poland, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said Tuesday.

"We have two confirmed outbreaks related to the Indian virus mutation," he told a news conference.

The clusters are located in Warsaw and Katowice.

The variant was found in 14 samples from these locations.

A Polish diplomat who was evacuated from India last month together with his wife and four children also tested positive for the Indian variant.

Niedzielski said that people arriving from India, Brazil and South Africa will be tested for the coronavirus and quarantined for longer than the usual 10 days.