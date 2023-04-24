Poland Finds Way to Support Farmers Bypassing EU Restrictions - Agriculture Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Poland has found a way to get around the EU ban on additional payments for national grain producers to stimulate sales of excess stocks caused by huge imports from Ukraine, Polish Agriculture Minister Robert Telus said on Monday.

"Extra payment will be (made) for a hectare (around 2.5 acres), since the EU mechanisms do not allow paying for a tonne," Telus told Polish newspaper Super Express.

The Polish agriculture minister said the country's government would pay around 2,200 zloty ($524) for a hectare, which would amount to around 1,400 zloty for each tonne.

Telus noted that about 4,000 tonnes of wheat must be exported from Poland before the start of the next harvesting campaign, but farmers are in no hurry to sell it due to low prices that have been caused by massive imports of Ukrainian grain.

"The problems began when the European Union exempted Ukrainian products from duties. The EU allowed grain to flood Poland. And so far, nothing would have changed if it were not for our initiatives and interventions," the minister was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

Telus told Super Express that Warsaw was in talks with the EU over mechanisms that would allow to distribute Ukrainian agricultural products throughout the bloc and prevent them from piling up in Poland. The minister also believes that it would be wrong to re-introduce duties on Ukrainian grain, since Kiev is in great need of support from the EU.

Earlier in April, Poland and Hungary said they were banning imports of Ukrainian agricultural products until June 30, citing the need to protect domestic farmers from the influx of cheap grain from Ukraine. Slovakia and Bulgaria partially joined the initiative a couple of days later.

Ukraine was granted a temporary duty-free trade arrangement with the EU last June. In March 2022, the EU additionally launched green corridors to facilitate the transit of Ukrainian grain to the world market. However, the cheap grain from Ukraine ended up flooding EU markets instead, prompting outrage among local farmers.