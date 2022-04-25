Poland Follows US in Amount of Military Aid Provided to Ukraine - Senior Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Poland ranks second after the United States in the amount of weaponry supplied to Ukraine amid Russia's military operation, the chief of the Polish Prime Minister's Chancellery, Michal Dworczyk, said on Monday

On Saturday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki claimed that Warsaw is supplying Kiev with a variety of weapons, including anti-aircraft and anti-armor equipment as well as heavy weapons and ammunition, to enable it to stand up against Russia. He said Poland's military assistance to Ukraine is now exceeding $1.6 billion.

"Surely, we do not unveil the details of supplies, but it should be made clear that Poland is the country that, right after the US, dispatches the most weapons to Ukraine. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said earlier, 7 billion zlotys, or about $1.6 billion. This is the cost of our military support of Ukraine," Dworczyk told Polish radio RMF FM, adding that in some types of arms Poland is taking the lead.

After Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, the US and its allies rushed to forward billions of Dollars worth of weaponry and military equipment to Ukraine. So far, Washington has rendered $1.7 billion in military assistance to Kiev, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledging to send more during the Sunday visit to the country with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

The US is intending to allocate another $713 million in foreign military aid to Ukraine and over a dozen of other countries, for them to buy new weapons for their reserves or to compensate for arms provided to Ukraine, Blinken said.

Russia has repeatedly denounced the continuous flow of weapons to Ukraine from the West, saying that it adds fuel to the fire and derails the negotiation process. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said last week that the ministry has issued a note to all states providing Ukraine with lethal arms.