WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Poland will do everything to support a speedy accession of Ukraine to the European Union but the process will realistically take a long time, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said during a Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) event.

"Of course, Poland will do everything that we can in order to support the speedy accession of Ukraine to the European Union, but to be realistic, it's going to last long. I don't know how long. Hopefully, not as long as it took Poland, about ten years, (and) not as long as it's taking the Western Balkans states, sometimes more than 20 years," Rau said on Tuesday.

The European Union should help Ukraine to rebuild itself after the conflict with Russia is over, but Poland wishes to see the world act on the issue much sooner than that, Rau added.

Rau noted that Poland has so far delivered to Ukraine more heavy military equipment than France, Germany and Italy combined as well as is doing a lot to help Ukraine economically.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure.