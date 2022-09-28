UrduPoint.com

Poland Foreign Minister Says Ukraine's Accession To EU Will 'Last Long'

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2022 | 03:00 AM

Poland Foreign Minister Says Ukraine's Accession to EU Will 'Last Long'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Poland will do everything to support a speedy accession of Ukraine to the European Union but the process will realistically take a long time, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said during a Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) event.

"Of course, Poland will do everything that we can in order to support the speedy accession of Ukraine to the European Union, but to be realistic, it's going to last long. I don't know how long. Hopefully, not as long as it took Poland, about ten years, (and) not as long as it's taking the Western Balkans states, sometimes more than 20 years," Rau said on Tuesday.

The European Union should help Ukraine to rebuild itself after the conflict with Russia is over, but Poland wishes to see the world act on the issue much sooner than that, Rau added.

Rau noted that Poland has so far delivered to Ukraine more heavy military equipment than France, Germany and Italy combined as well as is doing a lot to help Ukraine economically.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia France European Union Germany Luhansk Donetsk Italy Poland February Event From

Recent Stories

UN Official Says Russian Referendums Cannot Be Reg ..

UN Official Says Russian Referendums Cannot Be Regarded as Legal Under Internati ..

3 hours ago
 Football: International friendly results

Football: International friendly results

3 hours ago
 Guinean ex-dictator jailed on eve of 2009 massacre ..

Guinean ex-dictator jailed on eve of 2009 massacre trial

3 hours ago
 Iranians take to streets for 12th night of women-l ..

Iranians take to streets for 12th night of women-led protests

3 hours ago
 Neighbours see massive arrivals of Russians fleein ..

Neighbours see massive arrivals of Russians fleeing draft 'chaos'

3 hours ago
 81 dengue cases reported in capital during last 24 ..

81 dengue cases reported in capital during last 24 hours

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.