Poland, France Agree to Revive Trilateral Summits With Germany - Polish Prime Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Monday after meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron that they would seek to revive trilateral summits with Germany.

The so-called Weimar Triangle was created in 1991 to promote cooperation between the three countries. Their leaders last met in this format in 2011.

"We have committed to renewing the format of the Weimar Triangle. It is a very good format," Morawiecki said at a joint press conference with Macron in Warsaw.

He said talks were already underway to arrange a summit, which he described as "a very good signal" for Europe and the world.

Morawiecki estimated that the three countries accounted for 42 percent of the European Union's population after Brexit. The meetings will move forward talks on agricultural, industry and fiscal policies, he said.