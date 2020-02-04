UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland, France Agree To Revive Trilateral Summits With Germany - Polish Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 01:40 AM

Poland, France Agree to Revive Trilateral Summits With Germany - Polish Prime Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Monday after meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron that they would seek to revive trilateral summits with Germany.

The so-called Weimar Triangle was created in 1991 to promote cooperation between the three countries. Their leaders last met in this format in 2011.

"We have committed to renewing the format of the Weimar Triangle. It is a very good format," Morawiecki said at a joint press conference with Macron in Warsaw.

He said talks were already underway to arrange a summit, which he described as "a very good signal" for Europe and the world.

Morawiecki estimated that the three countries accounted for 42 percent of the European Union's population after Brexit. The meetings will move forward talks on agricultural, industry and fiscal policies, he said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Europe European Union Germany Warsaw Brexit Industry

Recent Stories

UAE stands in solidarity with China over coronavir ..

1 hour ago

India appoints former ambassador Navdeep Suri to l ..

2 hours ago

UN Security Council May Discuss with Kushner US Mi ..

2 hours ago

Razak urges exporters to penetrate in African coun ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives international official ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives international official ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.