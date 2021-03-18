UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland, France Call To Stop Exporting COVID-19 Vaccines From EU - Polish Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 09:10 AM

Poland, France Call to Stop Exporting COVID-19 Vaccines From EU - Polish Prime Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Poland and France are calling to stop exporting coronavirus vaccines from the European Union, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

"Today we are dealing with a situation when Europe has a lot of vaccines, but a significant part is exported outside of Europe... Together with Mr.

President Macron, we urged not to export the vaccine," Morawiecki said upon his return from Paris, where he met with the French head of state.

Starting next Saturday, Poland will go into lockdown mode, which will last until April 9.

Over the past day, laboratory tests have confirmed the presence of coronavirus in 25,052 residents. The overall number of people infected since the beginning of the epidemic in the country was 1,956,974.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe France European Union Paris Poland April From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attacks in Niger

9 hours ago

Abbas rival accuses president of failing Palestini ..

9 hours ago

UN leaders speak out against Islamophobia and anti ..

9 hours ago

Parliamentary work is key for UAE’s aspirations ..

10 hours ago

Federal Reserve Maintains Asset-Buying Pledge as P ..

10 hours ago

Italian Court Acquits Eni, Shell in Nigeria Briber ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.