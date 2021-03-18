Poland, France Call to Stop Exporting COVID-19 Vaccines From EU - Polish Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Poland and France are calling to stop exporting coronavirus vaccines from the European Union, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

"Today we are dealing with a situation when Europe has a lot of vaccines, but a significant part is exported outside of Europe... Together with Mr.

President Macron, we urged not to export the vaccine," Morawiecki said upon his return from Paris, where he met with the French head of state.

Starting next Saturday, Poland will go into lockdown mode, which will last until April 9.

Over the past day, laboratory tests have confirmed the presence of coronavirus in 25,052 residents. The overall number of people infected since the beginning of the epidemic in the country was 1,956,974.