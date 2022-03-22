UrduPoint.com

Poland Freezes Approximately $33 Million Of Russian Assets - Gov't Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2022 | 07:31 PM

Poland Freezes Approximately $33 Million of Russian Assets - Gov't Spokesman

Poland has frozen 140 million zloty (some $33 million) of Russian assets as part of sanctions against Moscow, government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Poland has frozen 140 million zloty (some $33 million) of Russian assets as part of sanctions against Moscow, government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Tuesday.

"More than 140 million Polish zloty were frozen in the accounts," Muller told reporters.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Poland Government Million

Recent Stories

Outcome of no-confidence motion to be in favour of ..

Outcome of no-confidence motion to be in favour of PM: SACM

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Day; Men, Women hockey matches on March 2 ..

Pakistan Day; Men, Women hockey matches on March 23

2 minutes ago
 Fareeha Paul appointed as Member KP Services Tribu ..

Fareeha Paul appointed as Member KP Services Tribunal

2 minutes ago
 Two POs Held In Sargodha:

Two POs Held In Sargodha:

2 minutes ago
 Divisional admin set target to procure 638,507 ton ..

Divisional admin set target to procure 638,507 tonnes of wheat

2 minutes ago
 Govt taking measures to prevent water wastage : Ch ..

Govt taking measures to prevent water wastage : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzd ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>