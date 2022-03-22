Poland Freezes Approximately $33 Million Of Russian Assets - Gov't Spokesman
Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2022 | 07:31 PM
Poland has frozen 140 million zloty (some $33 million) of Russian assets as part of sanctions against Moscow, government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Tuesday
WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Poland has frozen 140 million zloty (some $33 million) of Russian assets as part of sanctions against Moscow, government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Tuesday.
"More than 140 million Polish zloty were frozen in the accounts," Muller told reporters.