Poland, Germany, France Seek to Unfreeze Weimar Triangle Format - Polish Official

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Poland, Germany and France are seeking to resume the meetings of heads of states in the Weimar Triangle format to bolster cooperation among countries within the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Jakub Kumoch, the head of the International Policy Bureau of the Office of Polish President, said on Wednesday.

The last meeting of presidents of the Weimar trio took place in 2011.

"Given the fact that such information has already appeared in media, negotiations are really underway. All three countries have a desire to meet in the format of the Weimar Triangle for the first time in a long time.

French President (Emmanuel) Macron, German Chancellor (Olaf) Scholz and (Polish) President Andrzej Duda are all very interested in this meeting," Kumoch told the Telewizja Polska broadcaster.

He said Poland had already offered France and Germany to hold such a meeting in Berlin next week. Kumoch stressed that the Polish authorities are especially enthusiastic about the initiative since they consider France and Germany to be indispensable partners within the EU and NATO.

The Weimar Triangle was established in 1991 to encourage cooperation among Poland, France and Germany. The main areas of cooperation include political, regional and cultural partnership.