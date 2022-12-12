UrduPoint.com

Poland, Germany Need EU Financial Support To Tackle Ukrainian Refugees Influx - President

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2022 | 09:26 PM

Poland, Germany Need EU Financial Support to Tackle Ukrainian Refugees Influx - President

The number of Ukrainian refugees in Poland and Germany is growing, so both countries should seek financial support from the European Union, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Monday.

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) The number of Ukrainian refugees in Poland and Germany is growing, so both countries should seek financial support from the European Union, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Monday.

"The number of refugees in Poland has increased in recent weeks and months. We believe that there are about 3 million of them now. This will probably mean more refugees in Germany and neighboring countries. Some refugees see Poland as a transit country. Germany should expect the number of refugees to grow," Duda said during a press conference following his meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

According to Duda, Berlin and Warsaw should ask the EU to provide financial assistance in order to relieve the burden of migration.

"We should ask the European community, the European Commission, for special financial support for our countries that take on the burden of accepting refugees," he added.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The crisis has provoked massive flows of refugees from Ukraine to European countries in search of asylum. According to the UN, over 7.8 million refugees from Ukraine have been staying in Europe, with more than 1 million registered in Germany. Another 4 million were registered in Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in September. The UN has put the estimate of Ukrainian refugees in Russia at 2.8 million.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Europe German European Union Germany Berlin Warsaw Luhansk Donetsk Poland February September From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

New EU Sanctions to Include 141 Individuals in Tot ..

New EU Sanctions to Include 141 Individuals in Total - Hungarian Foreign Ministe ..

26 seconds ago
 US Transportation Chief Buttigieg Took Private Jet ..

US Transportation Chief Buttigieg Took Private Jets 18 Times on Taxpayer Dime - ..

28 seconds ago
 Russian Fighter MiG-31 Escorts Norwegian Spy Plane ..

Russian Fighter MiG-31 Escorts Norwegian Spy Plane Over Barents Sea - Defense Mi ..

29 seconds ago
 New EU Sanctions Will Not Include Restrictions Aga ..

New EU Sanctions Will Not Include Restrictions Against Russian Energy Sector - S ..

31 seconds ago
 CTP starts radio transmission to educate road user ..

CTP starts radio transmission to educate road users

32 seconds ago
 Japan, Netherlands to Uphold US Controls on Chip M ..

Japan, Netherlands to Uphold US Controls on Chip Machinery Exports to China - Re ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.