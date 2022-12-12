Poland, Germany Need EU Financial Support to Tackle Ukrainian Refugees Influx - President

The number of Ukrainian refugees in Poland and Germany is growing, so both countries should seek financial support from the European Union, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Monday.

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) The number of Ukrainian refugees in Poland and Germany is growing, so both countries should seek financial support from the European Union, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Monday.

"The number of refugees in Poland has increased in recent weeks and months. We believe that there are about 3 million of them now. This will probably mean more refugees in Germany and neighboring countries. Some refugees see Poland as a transit country. Germany should expect the number of refugees to grow," Duda said during a press conference following his meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

According to Duda, Berlin and Warsaw should ask the EU to provide financial assistance in order to relieve the burden of migration.

"We should ask the European community, the European Commission, for special financial support for our countries that take on the burden of accepting refugees," he added.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The crisis has provoked massive flows of refugees from Ukraine to European countries in search of asylum. According to the UN, over 7.8 million refugees from Ukraine have been staying in Europe, with more than 1 million registered in Germany. Another 4 million were registered in Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in September. The UN has put the estimate of Ukrainian refugees in Russia at 2.8 million.