Poland, Germany Say Russia Should Pay Reparations to Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) Berlin and Warsaw believe that Russia will have to pay reparations to Ukraine amid ongoing dispute over Poland's demands Germany should also pay further reparations for World War II, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said on Tuesday.

"We agree that the war must end with Ukraine gaining full territorial integrity, bringing to justice those responsible for war crimes and Russia paying war reparations and compensations," the minister said following a meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Warsaw.

A few years ago, Poland raised the issue of reparations Germany allegedly must pay to the country for the damage caused during World War II.

Berlin has repeatedly said that it will not make further payments to Warsaw. According to the German authorities, Berlin had already paid a huge amount of reparations before Warsaw refused to receive further payments in 1953.

On Monday, the Polish foreign minister signed a diplomatic note to Germany demanding reparations for the damage caused during World War II. On Tuesday, Baerbock announced the immutability of Germany's position on the issue of reparations to Poland.